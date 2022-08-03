Variety confirmed that Batgirlthe film dedicated to Barbara Gordon (which should have been interpreted by Leslie Grace) has been canceled by Warner Bros. It will therefore not reach the cinema, nor on any streaming platform such as HBO Max.

The project was part of that series of streaming movies that would populate the group of DC heroes assets, thanks to the continuous recasting of some leading figures of the DCEU. Unfortunately, however, a report now seems to confirm not only that Batgirl will not arrive at the cinema – an option that has been rumored for some time – but also that will not arrive on TV.

Actually The Flash it required reshoots from what it seems, and for this the film, which should already be closed in terms of filming, would need more scenes to be redone. To this we must add that at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con while we have heard of Black Adam and of Shazam! Fury of the Godsthe Batgirl project was not even mentioned.

The work of the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, seems to be pragmatic and painful: net cuts to save on non-blockbuster projects. For this reason Batgirl could be canceled – remember that it is a report, there is no confirmation yet – and for the same reason the project on the Wonder Twins (the Wonder Twins) has been canceled even before leaving.