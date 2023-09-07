The former president of Congress during the last legislature, Meritxell Batet, announced today that she leaves her deputy certificate in the Lower House and that she is leaving the first political line. The socialist leader, who was the head of the PSOE list for Barcelona on 23-J, announced it on the X social network, noting that “it is the best time to leave active politics with the satisfaction of the job done and the duty done.”

Batet did not want to explain the reasons for his resignation, but months of rapprochement with the independence movement of a PSOE that has substantially varied the traditionally maintained discourse shine in the background. In fact, the first counterpart of the Socialists to begin to win the favor of Junts in the face of an eventual investiture of Pedro Sánchez was to accept the veto of the former deputy as a candidate to continue exercising the responsibility of the highest authority in Congress. The PSOE ended up disseminating a letter at the beginning of August announcing that she had expressed “her desire for her not to be a candidate again” due to the suspicion of Sánchez’s allies that she continue in the Lower House.

The former parliamentarian ends 19 years in political activity on the same day that it became known that the chamber agreed to process the use of the co-official languages ​​(Catalan, Galician and Basque). Something that she never allowed and that her replacement promised in her first speech. And what is most revealing, the march of the former Minister of Territorial Policy in the Executive that Sánchez formed after ousting Mariano Rajoy takes place in the midst of a debate on a possible amnesty law for the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont – fugitive from Justice since 2017– and the rest of the defendants by 1-0.

With these lines I want to communicate that I am leaving the front line of politics and that I have renounced my deputy act. It has been 19 intense years as a deputy of the @gpscongressMinister of the Government of Spain and President of the @Congreso_Es . — Meritxell Batet (@meritxell_batet) September 6, 2023

A thesis, that of putting the counter to zero with the independence movement, that Batet –as a relevant figure of Catalan socialism– has never defended. The former president of Congress herself refused to process the debate on an amnesty law registered by ERC, Junts, the CUP and the PDeCAT in 2021, based on a report from the Chamber’s lawyers. But the road map in Ferraz seems to have changed and, although it is true that no one in the PSOE still speaks explicitly about how to “set the counter to zero” with the independence movement, Sánchez himself takes his investiture for granted, defends the steps given in the last legislature and promises to face the future with the same “audacity”.

See also Elon Musk is criticized for a nine-minute flight Related News



Batet comes from leading the great electoral results of the PSC in Catalonia in the last elections –19 seats, 13 more than those harvested by the PP and twelve more than those achieved by Junts and ERC respectively–. And his resignation will give way to the Lower House for Ignasi Conesa Coma, who was in 14th place on the PSOE list for Barcelona. However, the former socialist leader, in her farewell message, did want to harangue Sánchez and his family for future events. “I am convinced that there will soon be a new government of progress led by Pedro Sánchez that will continue with the advances and reforms that Spanish society needs.”