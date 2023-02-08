Although it has not been present during the Nintendo Direct European, the remake of the very first episode of the saga was announced in the Japanese Nintendo Direct Workshop Of TASTE. Let’s talk about Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburgconfirmed for Europe by KOEI TECMO GAMES.

The release of the game is scheduled forsummer of 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Below we include the announcement trailer.

Further information will be disseminated on February 20th via a program scheduled for streaming and which we will be able to follow via this link.

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES