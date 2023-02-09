During Nintendo Direct of this night, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the arrival of Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster on Nintendo Switch during thesummer of 2023.

This is the remastered edition of two classic RPGs of the era GameCubefeaturing a real-time battle system using cards.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – Announce Trailer

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster: the wings of the heart fly back to the sky. A remastered collection of both games in the series Baten Kaitos, released at the time for Nintendo GameCube, is coming to Nintendo Switch! These exciting adventures include a card-based gameplay system that will require you to make lightning-fast decisions to triumph in combat. What secrets will you discover in the skies and the world below them? Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster will be landing on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

Source: Nintendo Italy