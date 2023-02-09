He Atlético San Luis commanded by the Brazilian coach André Jardine made this Wednesday the trip to the City of Tijuana where this Friday the Xolos will be measured on the sixth day of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

“Let’s go to Tijuana!” The club wrote on social networks by sharing a short video in which it showed part of its players leaving its facilities to board the truck and then take the plane to Tijuana for its match of the date 6 of Liga MX.

He Atlético San Luis finished this Wednesday with their preparation in their facilities to make the trip to Tijuana where this Thursday they will have a new training with which they will completely close their preparation to measure themselves at about Xolos who arrive urging triumph.

He saint Louis will arrive at this Friday’s game after winning an important victory at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on date 5 of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League after beating Puebla 2-0 last Thursday.

He Atlético San Luis He was also happy with the inclusion of two of his players in the ideal eleven for matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League“The Editorial Board of the @LigaBBVAMX chose @guemezjavier and Ricardo Chávez as two of the most outstanding players of matchday 5. Great work from both of them!”, he wrote congratulating his two players.