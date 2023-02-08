After multiple leaks and rumors, Bandai Namco has confirmed that Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster it is all a reality. As its name indicates, this collection will give us the opportunity to enjoy the two GameCube classics with a series of visual improvements in nintendoswitch. Although there are no specific details at the moment, it has been pointed out that this package will arrive in the summer of 2023.

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster offers us improved versions of Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins, which originally came to the GameCube 20 years ago. With the aim of offering a version for next-generation consoles, the collection includes updated graphics and quality of life improvements.

Along with these improvements, the collection also brings us new features, such as the ability to remove random encounters, auto battles, cut scenes, and auto save, to make the experience even more accessible for new players. However, don’t expect new content. For its part, it has been confirmed that these titles will run at 108op and 30fps.

For now, Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster It’s only coming to Switch sometime in summer 2023..

Via: Nintendo