by Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) – Meat Loaf, the American rock star whose debut album “Bat Out of Hell” became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74.

With epic anthems about love, lust and motorcycles that bordered on melodrama, Meat Loaf became an enduring – and often bombastic – rock icon in the late 1970s.

The singer and actor, also known as Michael Lee Aday, has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and had roles in the films “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Fight Club”.

With hits that included the nearly 10-minute title song “Bat Out of Hell”, “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” from the same album, and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” , Meat Loaf’s appeal extended far beyond hard rock fans.

The singer died with his wife by his side. His daughters Pearl and Amanda were with him in his final hours. The cause of death was not disclosed at first.

“We are heartbroken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf has passed away,” his family said in a statement. “From his heart to their souls… never stop rock and roll!”

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)

