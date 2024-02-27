The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia has established all the circumstances of the terrorist act that was committed on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022, the investigation of the case is being completed. This statement was made by the Chairman of the RF Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, on February 28.

“The circumstances of this crime have been established, the criminal investigation is at the final stage, the accused and their defense attorneys are familiarizing themselves with its materials,” he said in an interview TASS.

According to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation, the parties will be able to familiarize themselves with the case materials only after the completion of investigative actions in the case. The charges were brought against Alexander Bylin, Oleg Antipov, Dmitry Tyazhelykh, Artem and Georgy Azatyan, Roman Solomko, Vladimir Zlob and Artur Terchanyan. The defendants in the case are citizens of Russia, Armenia and Ukraine.

Part of the Crimean Bridge was damaged due to a truck explosion on October 8, 2022. Then, as a result of the terrorist attack, seven fuel tanks of the train exploded, which led to the partial collapse of two road spans. Four people became victims of the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was directed against Russia's critical civilian infrastructure.

The Crimean Bridge, connecting the Kerch and Taman Peninsulas through the island of Tuzla and the Tuzlinskaya Spit, is the longest in Russia. The construction of its road part was completed on May 15, 2018, and in the same month the bridge was opened to vehicular traffic.

Crimea returned to Russia following the results of a referendum in 2014. 96.77% of residents of the region and 95.6% of voters in Sevastopol voted for annexation. The procedure took place in accordance with international law. Kyiv refuses to recognize the voting results. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of subject ownership is closed forever.