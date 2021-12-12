Matches and results of Group 3, Second RFEF

Peña Deportiva 1 – Cerdanyola 1

Sports Club: Javi Seral; Cristian Cruz, Marc de Val, Costa, Badal, Lucas Alcázar (Ton Ripoll, 67 ‘), Cristeto (Max Marcet, 67’), Lalo (Robe, 85 ‘), Torras, Chinchilla and Joan Piera (Mikel Bueno, 30’ ).

Cerdanyola: Calf; Dani Martí, Juan Carlos, Kilian (Pitu, 69 ‘), Rubén, Servetti (Sosa, 84’), Albert López (Elhadji, 46 ‘), Kevin (Pinto, 69’), Aschalew, Varese (Aliaga, 81 ‘) and Nils Puchades.

Goals: 1-0 (37 ‘): Mikel Bueno. 1-1 (82 ‘): Costa, own goal.

Referee: Hopefully Valera, from the Murcian school. He admonished the local Cristeto; and visitors Dani Martí (2A, 45 ‘+), Albert López and Juan Carlos.

Incidents: Municipal Santa Eulàlia. About 300 spectators.

A defensive error made the Peña Deportiva miss the victory. The Balearic Islands played a good first half. A cross from the left by Lucas Alcázar allowed Mikel to finish off Becerra and make it 1-0. There was no Catalan response until the break. The visitors played the entire second half outnumbered by the expulsion of Dani Martí. After the break, Cerdanyola tried in every way and won the prize they were looking for down the stretch after Costa slipped the ball into his own goal in an attempt to pass the ball to his goalkeeper.

Europe 1 – Andratx 0

Europe: Troy; Guti, Álex Cano, Campeny, Uri (Nolla, 85 ‘), Jordi Cano (Javi Solsona, 46’), Alberto (Chorus, 91 ‘), David Jiménez (Ricki Vidal, 61’), Albert Martí, Pau López and Alfons Serra (Esteban, 85 ‘).

Andratx: Mingo; Pep Vidal, Damià Ramos, Guille Palmer, Gerardo Bonet, Llabrés (Fernando, 66 ‘), Vinicius, Alvaro de Dios (José Bueno, 82’), Pau Pomar, Jaime Calonge (Markuss, 20 ‘) (Carlos Lorente, 82’ ) and Carlos Sanchez.

Goal: 1-0 (90 ‘): Albert Martí, from a penalty.

Referee: González González, from the Tenerife school. He admonished the locals Alberto, David Jiménez and Campeny; and visitors Gerardo Bonet, Damià Ramos and Pep Vidal.

Incidents: Nou Sardanya. About 500 spectators.

Agonizing victory of the scapulates in the Nou Sardenya. It was worth the penalty goal that Albert Martí knew how to transform. However, the Balearic team deserved a better prize because it proved to be a good team and in various phases of the match it put a lucky Europe on the ropes.

Badalona 1 – Ibiza Pitiusas Islands 0

Badalona: Alex; Valentín, Robusté (Algasi, 7 ‘), Márquez (Toni Larrosa, 76’), Pau Santana (Álvaro, 64 ‘), Jaume Pascua (Joel Toledo, 76’), Carri, Sana, Ferran Brugué (Jairo Cárcaba, 64 ‘ ), Roger Marcé and Xavi Molina.

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands: Contreras; Soler, Barnils, Javi Serra (Bengoetxea, 74 ‘), Samu Pinto, Marcos García (Jaume Villar, 46’), Julen López, Juan Delgado, Álvaro Espínola, Ramón López (Simeone, 67’9 and Akapo.

Goal: 1-0 (82 ‘): Toni Larrosa, from a penalty.

Referee: García Aceña, from the Valencian school. He admonished the locals Robusté, Pau Santrana, Xavi Molina and Márquez; and to the visitors Álvaro Espínola and Barnils.

Incidents: Municipal Stadium. About 450 spectators.

He did not deserve so much punishment and an end like the one that the pitiuso team had to suffer. The Ibizans offered a great image and were about to score against a Badalona who was smiled by fortune. The referee whistled a penalty with Akapo as the protagonist, which Toni Larrosa did not waste.

Prat 1 – Tarazona 0

Prat: Craviotto; Lucas, Escoruela (Adri Rivas, 58 ‘), Héctor, Guzmán, Padilla (Yaya Sidibé, 75’), Pau Salvans (Javi Martos, 75 ‘), Yeray, Genís, P. Rosales and Guille Naranjo (Grasa, 60’) .

Tarazona: Ore; Campins, Ripa (Sito, 84 ‘), Mingotes (Piri, 79’), Santigosa (Facu, 84 ‘), Cristian (Jesús, 67’), Andi, Álex Rey (Jay, 67 ‘), Ohemeng, Chus Herrero and Torcal.

Goal: 1-0 (54 ‘): Pau Salvans.

Referee: Saiz Villares, from the Balearic school. He admonished the locals Padilla and Roger Escoruela; and visitors to Campins, Chus Herrero, Mena and Mingotes.

Incidents: Municipal Sagnier. About 300 spectators.

El Prat took a big step towards permanence by tying the three points against Tarazona. Pau Salvans scored the only goal for Pedro Dolera’s team after Roger Escoruela’s center break, and shortly thereafter Mena saved Grasa a penalty after some hands in the area from Chus Herrero.

Numancia 0 – Teruel 0

Numantia: Isma Gil; San Emeterio, De Frutos, Borja Vicent, Adri Crespo, Jaumpa (Agus Alonso, 65 ‘), Mateo, Jordi Tur (David Sanz, 81’), Pablo Muñoz, Agüero (Ballarín, 72 ‘) and Diego Suárez (Dani Fernández, 81 ‘).

Teruel: Taliby; Redolar (Kevin Lacruz, 68 ‘), Cabetas, Hakim, Hermelo, Jaime, Borja Romero, Aparicio, Alfredo, Guille (Ibra, 57’) and Emana (Fabio, 83 ‘).

Referee: Rodríguez Recio, from the Madrid school. He admonished the locals Borja Vicent and Agüero; and to the visitors Alfredo, Kevin Lacruz and Emana.

Incidents: The Little Birds. A total of 1,618 spectators.

Even match from start to finish. Teruel was better at points, but could not capture it in the score, immovable. The first part was very intense where the defenses were imposed. The clearest option was a goal disallowed to Redolar for offside. After the break, the visitors dominated more, but the score did not move.

Huesca B 1 – Lleida Esportiu 3

Huesca B: Valera; Edu Adell (Mora, 44 ‘), Hugo Anglada, Euse, Val, Pablo Tomeo (Sastre, 46’), Abizanda (Manu Molina, 46 ‘), Carrasco (Héctor Taboada, 62’), Aparicio, Sandoval and Miguel Fernández ( Gbizie, 46 ‘).

Lleida Esportiu: Victor; Gaixas, Figueras (Yasser, 80 ‘), Moha (Solano, 84’), Modest, David López, Monterde (Pedro Inglés, 84 ‘), Quim Araujo, Mejía (Toni Vicente, 84’), Álvaro and Febas (Jabbie, 68 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (31 ‘). Febas. 0-1 (41 ‘): Mejía. 0-3 (72 ‘): David López. 1-3 (91 ‘). Sandoval.



Referee: García Rubio, from the La Mancha school. He admonished the locals Héctor Taboada and Pablo Tomeo; and visitors to Figueras and Gaixas.

Incidents: Municipal Santiago de Grañén. About 300 spectators.

The best Lleida Esportiu of the season appeared. Despite the local dominance, the effectiveness was from ilerdense. Febas, after the first half hour of play, signed the 0-1. And before the break, the visiting team managed to extend its advantage. Mejía took advantage of a defensive rejection from Huesca after a corner kick. The third came in the second half. David López took advantage of an assist from Moha to control the ball inside the area and beat Valera with a shot close to the post. The goal of the local honor came in the add-on.

Ejea 1 – Espanyol B 4

Ejea: Rafa Santos; Javi Almerge, Antonio Ginovés (Dorado, 46 ​​’), Rubén Garcés, Diego de la Mata, Javi Álamo (Jeremy Saravia, 46′), Moustapha, Luso Delgado (De Sus, 67 ‘), Jesús Jiménez (Barrero, 46’) , Álex Sánchez and Andrià de Mesa.

Espanyol B: Fortuño; Rubén Sánchez (Abde, 67 ‘), Villahermosa, Nabil (Marc Lachèvre, 75’), Max Svensson (Martí Riera, 75 ‘), Gorjón, Antoniu Roca, Javier (Mahicas, 75’), Roger Martínez (Mangada, 84 ‘ ), Omar and Wassim.

Goals: 0-1 (13 ‘): Antoniu Roca. 0-2 (66 ‘): Max Svensson. 0-3 (72 ‘): Abde. 1-3 (78 ‘): From Sus. 1-4 (81 ‘): Mahicas.

Referee: Martínez García, from the Riojan school. He admonished the locals Adrià de Mesa, Javier Almerge, Rubén Garcés, Luso Delgado, Jesús Jiménez and Antonio Ginovés; and visitors Javier, Gorjón and Wassim.

Incidents: Municipal. About 600 spectators.

Ejea did not deserve so much punishment. But the Aragonese did not have the high effectiveness that they exhibited in the blue and white subsidiary. A great move by the Blue and White team was completed by Antoniu Roca to overtake the reserve team on the scoreboard. There was no local response in the attack. In the second half, luck was on the visiting side.

Formentera 3 – Terrassa 0

Formentera: Oscar Santiago; Zekri, Mena (Agus, 77 ‘), Théo (Jaguar, 46’), Górriz (Cucu, 70 ‘), Lizarraga, Javi Sánchez (Karim, 46’), Kanouté, Prada, Miguel Prado and Iago Novo (Ekiza, 46 ‘).

Terrassa: Ortega; Castillo (Bruno, 82 ‘), Lucas Viña, Aythami (Álex Fernández, 69’), Priego (Marimón, 82 ‘), Adri Lledó (Akito, 69’), Morales, Martí Soler, Alberto Fernández, Pelegrín and Josu (Sergi Serrano, 54 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (2 ‘): Górriz. 2-0 (62 ‘): Karim. 3-0 (89 ‘): Ekiza, from a penalty.

Referee: Moreno Muñoz, from the Murcian school. He admonished the locals Théo, Mena, Javi Sánchez, Górriz and Zekri; and to the visitors Aythami, Alberto Fernández and Pelegrín.

Incidents: Municipal. About 700 spectators.

Formentera continues to lead. And he did it with solvency and thrashing a Terrassa that could barely compete. A great header from Górriz allowed the locals to take advantage on the scoreboard. The Egerenses found the formula to change the score before the break. In the second half, Karim edged out a defender and beat Ortega low to make it 2-0. And Ekiza, from eleven meters, signed a great morning for the Balearic team.

Brea – Ebro (Sunday, December 12 at 4:30 p.m.)

Next round Group 3, Second RFEF

Lleida Esportiu – Brea (Saturday, December 18 at 5:00 p.m.)

Espanyol B – Huesca B (Saturday, December 18 at 5:30 p.m.)

Formentera – Andratx (Sunday, December 19 at 12:00)

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands – Europe (Sunday, December 19 at 12:00)

Ebro – Numancia (Sunday, December 19 at 12:00)

Terrassa – Peña Deportiva (Sunday, December 19 at 12:00)

Teruel – Prat (Sunday, December 19 at 4:30 p.m.)

Tarazona – Badalona (Sunday, December 19 at 5:00 p.m.)

Cerdanyola – Ejea (Sunday, December 19 at 5:00 p.m.)