Home track

If Misano It is the second home race of the season for all the Italian riders, it certainly has an even more special meaning for Enea Bastianiniwho was born in Rimini and has always achieved the podium on this circuit when he raced with a MotoGP: third in the two races of 2021 and second in 2022. Last year’s result is missing, when the Beast was stuck in the pits due to injury. This year, however, there is the possibility of recovering with the double round.

“This is a track I know well and surely those who train here can have some more advantages“, declared Ducati’s #23 to the microphones of FormulaPassion.it and other Italian media speaking immediately after the press conference at the start of the weekend. A clear message, in the hope that words will be followed by actions after Aragon’s slight step back. “The day when we will really understand how we are doing will be Saturday. – explained Bastianini – but also on Friday we will start to have clearer ideas. Now it is important to be fast straight away and go directly to Q2 without making mistakes“.

A look at the championship

Bastianini arrives at the first of the two seasonal appointments with Misano from fourth in the standingsto -71 from the top. One point ahead of him is Marc Marquez, who said he only considers Martin and Bagnaia to be in contention for the championship. Bastianini seems to agree, but for the 2020 Moto2 world champion, hope is the last to die: “At this moment Pecco and Jorge were faster and more consistent than me – Bastianini acknowledged – so they find themselves further ahead in the rankings. I have 71 points to recoverthere are quite a few, so I have to look at what happens race by race. However As long as there is math that keeps you in the game, you must not give up“.