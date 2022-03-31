If you own a car with the integrated Android Auto system, for sure you know how convenient it is to have everything at your fingertips without using your phone: reply to messages, use Google Maps, listen to Spotify music while driving. If your car is also recent enough or above a certain list price, this system will probably be too wireless.

If not, today we offer you a wireless adapter that allows you to take advantage of this feature without big expenses: Carsifi in fact allows you to bring Android Auto wireless where only the wired version existsadding the convenience of not having to plug in your phone every time you get into your car but also keeping it comfortably in your purse or pocket.

A purchase that deserves it? Let’s find out together!

The box of Carsifi Wireless Android Auto Adapter

A pompous name for this very small object (about 35x65cm), light and handy, but which can change the experience lived with your car.

Inside the square package, very sturdy, there is, in addition to the device, the adaptertwo connecting cables (with respectively Type-C input for both on one side and Type C / Type-A on the other) and a 3M adhesive to fix Carsifi. The instruction manual, if you can call it that, is very conveniently printed on the top of the box. THE cables are very shortbut I have not found a fault, since in most cases the USB sockets of the car are contiguous to a glove compartment on which Carsifi can be placed.

The green dot of is also highlighted on the lid Kickstarterbecause if you didn’t know it was financed with a campaign that almost reached $ 500,000 out of the $ 10,000 set at the beginning.

The device makes of the simplicity is its strong pointin fact there are only one led which indicates its functioning, one USB socket on the base and a button that allows you to reset or switch between two phones. We will also explore this functionality later. The LED takes on different colors depending on whether it is connecting via wifi (flashing green), is permanently connected (steady green) or is unable to connect (red).

Our Carsifi test

The wireless adapter for Android Auto is compatible with all cars that have a wired system, we tested it with a Fiat 500X from 2022, and with all smartphones with an Android operating system (from 9 up). The first connection was very simple and did not give any problems: once downloaded the app they are enough few steps to pair your phone with your device.

The application will not be used for anything else, as well as the device: you can forget both. From now on, entering the car, when the engine is started the mobile phone will automatically connect exactly as if your car supports natively the wireless communication system. The data exchange will take place via 5 GHz wifi unless it is forcibly set to 2.4 GHz from the settings.

So now that you have a wireless Android auto system, how does it work? I can tell you that at the level of response speed of the system I have not noticed any slowdown in the transmission of data from the mobile phone to the car, whether it is the real-time route calculated with Google Maps or the playback of music with Spotify, or the reading of Telegram or WhatsApp messages.

On the user side, in fact, one does not notice the difference, except for a minimal delay at the first start. In fact, the connection is not exactly immediate: once the machine is turned on, it takes a few seconds for the device to activate and pair with the phone, a period of time in which it will not be possible to launch Android Auto. In my opinion a negligible defect compared to the advantage of not having to waste time connecting the telephone via cable.

As I mentioned at the beginning, the button on the front allows you to switch between phones in case two have been coupled with Carsifi: the switch is quite fast, a few seconds allows you to pass from the first to the second.

We used it for our test a Fiat 500X and an OPPO Find X3 Neo phone and we had no connection problems. If there are any, a useful Debugging and Troubleshooting section is available in the application.

Carsifi price and availability

The device can be purchased with shipments starting approximately from April 2022 at a price of about 80 euros (99 dollars, which become 88 with a 10% discount for advance purchase) on indiegogo.