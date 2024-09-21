Sprint Podium

Behind Bagnaia and Martin, untouchable but almost reached in the last laps, but ahead of Marc Marquez. The Sprint race at Misano gave a nice bronze medal to Enea Bastianiniwhich extends to seven its streak of consecutive Saturday races finished in the points zone and confirms its don’t be that far from the ‘fantastic 2’ level who now seem destined to challenge each other until the final metre of the race in Valencia for the world crown.

Dreaming of victory

“We went back to yesterday’s bike because this morning I didn’t feel comfortable with a different bike – commented Bastianini after the race in the mixed zone – so it took me a while to get back into the rhythm, but already from qualifying I knew I could stay more or less there. Then I definitely saw some useful things for tomorrow”. For the rider from Rimini the dream remains to triumph in the home GP and thinking about tomorrow, despite the speed of Bagnaia and Martin, the ambition is alive: “Win tomorrow? I hope so. We can only do it if we do things perfectly. Otherwise it becomes difficult because especially Pecco here is in great shape“.

The Binder ‘Danger’

But the Beast dedicated the funniest joke to early race duel with Brad Binderquickly dispatched with a nice overtaking after the South African KTM rider, who started 4th, had immediately moved into second position: “The attack on Binder was necessary – he commented – in the sense that when you have Binder in front of you you never know what can happen. It’s better to pass him as soon as possible, because otherwise it takes us 5-6 laps to pass him”.