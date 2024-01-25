Basta announced the transfer of his club SKA Rostov-on-Don from the Second League to the Media League

SKA Rostov-on-Don moved from a professional football league to a media league. This was announced by the owner of the team, rapper Vasily Vakulenko (Basta), whose video message was posted on website club.

Basta explained that the team can no longer play in the Second League due to financial difficulties. “We made a difficult, but, in our opinion, worthy decision to move to media football. The main thing for us is for the club to be visible, for people to support it, for its history to continue,” he noted, adding that SKA can return to professional football at any time.

In 2023, SKA took second place in Group 1B of Division B of the Second League. The team scored 28 points in 14 matches.

Basta became the owner of SKA in October 2019. Then the rapper covered the club’s debts and invested ten million rubles in it.