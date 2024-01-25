It sounds like a genius plan: filming behind the scenes of the most secretive sport in the world. Finally we can see all the mysteries that happen behind closed doors. That was the idea behind it Drive to Survive, but it wasn't necessarily what made the series famous. Viewers saw incorrectly edited images and sound material one after the other, and Will Buxton dramatically explaining the importance of qualifying: 'You want to start at the front, because that means the other nineteen drivers start behind you.'

And yet Netflix's F1 series has become a great success. F1 tapped into a new target group who did not necessarily come to watch the race, but to watch the circus they had seen on TV. Netflix was also present in the paddock in 2023 to present the sixth season of Drive to Survive to shoot. You can see the result next month.

When comes Drive to Survive season 6 on Netflix?

The ten-part summary of the 2023 F1 season can only be seen when the new season is already underway. From February 23, 2024 you can watch the sixth season of Drive to Survive watch on Netflix. This is also the last day of the testing days in Bahrain. A week later, the first race of 2024 will be held, the Bahrain GP.

The executive producer is James Gay-Rees, the brains behind the documentary Senna. He is making the F1 series together with Paul Martin, who previously produced the documentary Diego Maradona. Gay-Rees says of F1: 'Honestly, we are extremely proud to be part of it. It's also very satisfying to be the first with these things and I think it feels a bit like the first show that is visible to a lot of people.' F1 is indeed no longer the only sport with its own TV series. NASCAR, for example, recently also has one.

“The fact that it wasn't a fluke, the fact that it's growing… It's a great honor and we love it. It's very difficult to make a show, but we love the process, we love this world,” Gay-Rees adds. We actually felt that Netflix didn't have that much trouble making a show and had more trouble presenting facts correctly. Well, otherwise Buxton will cause some drama.