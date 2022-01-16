Genoa – “I’ve been vaccinating myself for the flu for twenty years as I hope all health workers do. And I don’t find anything wrong if once a year we have to get vaccinated for what is the new variant, as we do. against the flu, this is part of living together. Among the tracks on which we will have to move, the first is that of the simplification of the rules, which have become difficult for the citizen to understand: we must de-bureaucratize Covid, we made it exaggeratedly bureaucratic “.

So on Domenica In, on Rai1 the infectious disease specialist of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa Matteo Bassetti. The Omicron variant, he adds, “will now become predominant in the next two weeks, it is already at 80%, it is likely that it will reach 100% and it is not a bad omen”.

“Omicron will become predominant in the next two weeks. Now it’s 80%, likely to reach 100%. It may be that it will not be a worrying thing because in the vaccinated it gives a less severe form than the previous variants. However, it will be necessary to learn to live with the virus “trying to terrify people less”