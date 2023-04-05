Jonas Vingegaard takes the lead in the Tour of the Basque Country. The 26-year-old winner of the 2022 Tour de France conquers the third stage Errenteria-Amasa Villabona (162.8 km) narrowly detaching the other favorites on the final wall and takes the lead in the new general classification.

The stage

In the final kilometers the decisive action launched by the Dane and his Jumbo-Visma team-mate, the Hungarian champion Attiva Valter, was enough to detach the Basque Mikel Landa (Bahrein-Victorious) and the Spanish Enric Mas (Movistar), third. On the final wall, also marked by percentages above 26%, the contact between Sergio Higuita and Richard Carapaz should be noted, who had to put their foot on the ground. “I am proud of today’s success – said Vingegaard – of having made my team’s excellent work a reality. This is one of my favorite races, now I will fight to keep the yellow jersey”. Best of the Italians Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-Quick Step), eighth at 12”. Tomorrow the 4th stage is scheduled, the Santurtzi-Santurtzi of 183.4 km.