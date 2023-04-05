The Danish winner of the 2022 Tour detaches everyone uphill. In the Netherlands great work by Van der Poel for the success of his partner
Jonas Vingegaard takes the lead in the Tour of the Basque Country. The 26-year-old winner of the 2022 Tour de France conquers the third stage Errenteria-Amasa Villabona (162.8 km) narrowly detaching the other favorites on the final wall and takes the lead in the new general classification.
In the final kilometers the decisive action launched by the Dane and his Jumbo-Visma team-mate, the Hungarian champion Attiva Valter, was enough to detach the Basque Mikel Landa (Bahrein-Victorious) and the Spanish Enric Mas (Movistar), third. On the final wall, also marked by percentages above 26%, the contact between Sergio Higuita and Richard Carapaz should be noted, who had to put their foot on the ground. “I am proud of today’s success – said Vingegaard – of having made my team’s excellent work a reality. This is one of my favorite races, now I will fight to keep the yellow jersey”. Best of the Italians Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-Quick Step), eighth at 12”. Tomorrow the 4th stage is scheduled, the Santurtzi-Santurtzi of 183.4 km.
Vince Philipsen, but what a VdP
The Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) wins the GP Escaut, in the Netherlands, in Schoten, beating the Australian Sam Welsford and the British Mark Cavendish in the sprint. Philipsen, who had already won in 2021, takes his fourth victory this season thanks to the great work of his teammate Mathieu van der Poel in the final kilometres. The winner of the last Milan-San Remo once again showed that he is in excellent form ahead of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.
