A Mansory Range Rover is not the pinnacle of refined taste, but secretly it is thick.

What started as a brand for forest rangers and owners of country houses has now become a brand for football players and PC Hooft shoppers. That target group is not averse to some extra appearance, so they were undoubtedly anxiously waiting for the first body kits for the new Range Rover.

They don’t take long to arrive. Keyvany (founded by a former Mansory employee) kicked off the ball and now it’s Mansory’s turn. They present their interpretation of the new Range Rover.

For Mansory standards, the result still looks fairly subdued. It helps, of course, that the design of the new Range Rover is very sleek and clean. This makes it less of a busy affair.

Mansory has equipped the new Range Rover with new front and rear bumpers, a spoiler and 24-inch manhole cover rims, among other things. There is also a bonnet made of naked carbon fiber. You can find that wrong, but don’t forget that Land Rover itself did it with the previous Range Rover Sport SVR.

As with the SVR, the Mansory Range Rover also has four rectangular exhausts protruding from the rear bumper. Unfortunately, that will no longer be the sound of the 5.0 liter supercharged V8, because the new Range Rover P530 has a 4.4 liter BMW V8.

As the name suggests, this standard delivers 530 hp, but Mansory has tickled the block a bit. The Mansory Range Rover has 620 hp. The torque increased from 730 Nm to 850 Nm, with which you can hit 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

If you prefer such values ​​from a standard Range Rover, that is also possible. Then you have to wait a while for the new Range Rover SVR, which reportedly gets 625 hp.

