Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

A nine-year-old boy from Nuremberg died in Italy after a hornet bite. © Montage PantherMedia/zx6r92 – Pleul/dpa

After a hornet bite in northern Italy, a vacationer’s child from Nuremberg died as a result of a hornet bite. The parents approved the nine-year-old’s organs for transplantation.

Nuremberg/Costa Vescovato – The most beautiful weeks of the year ended in a drama for a family from Nuremberg: The Franks had chosen a farm in the hills of the municipality of Costa Vescovato for their summer vacation, a municipality in the province of Piedmont on the edge of the southwestern Po- Level. In Italy one speaks of agriturismo, the local variant of vacation on the farm.

The tragedy happened on a farm in Costa Vescovato, Piedmont (Italy) © Alessandro Vecchi Facebook

Parents and doctors fought desperately for the boy’s life

As the carabinieri explained, the child, who was on vacation with his parents and a six-year-old sister, was playing in the picnic area of ​​the farmhouse near the stable on the evening of August 21 when a hornet stung him in the neck. The boy immediately went into what is believed to be anaphylactic shock, and the poison caused immediate cardiac arrest

The parents dialed the emergency number and, guided by the paramedics, immediately began the cardiac massage. When the emergency doctor arrived, he continued the resuscitation. After an hour, the heart started beating again, the child was intubated and taken to the children’s hospital in the nearby town of Alessandria.

Two other children from Italy were given a second life with the organs

Here, however, the condition deteriorated dramatically again, after 48 hours brain death occurred. The doctors declared the parents lukewarm tgcom24that there was nothing they could have done for the little one, even if the sting had taken place just meters from the hospital. The parents agreed to the donation of their son’s organs, which happened on the evening of the boy’s death.

The boy’s heart grew loud tg24.sky.it removed and transplanted to another child in the hospital in Bologna. Both lungs were donated to another child in the Padua hospital. The kidneys were implanted in a man and a woman in Turin on Friday.

The liver was transplanted to an adult patient from Piedmont suffering from cirrhosis of the liver who was being treated in Turin for a chronic hepatic dysfunction of the brain that was severely disabling. The operation lasted twelve hours. Thus, two children and three adult patients were given a new life.

A deadly drama also happened on Lake Garda a few days ago. A young woman drowns after trying to help her brother. After jumping into the lake, she never surfaced again. In the summer, a little boy from Germany also drowned in Lake Garda.