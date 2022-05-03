Basketball | US wants basketball star arrested in Russia free: ‘Imprisoned’

Brittney Grineria faces up to ten years in prison.

In Russia a U.S. basketball star arrested for drug possession Brittney Griner the situation took a new turn on Tuesday.

ESPN, among others saidthat the U.S. State Department describes Griner as “improperly imprisoned”. In the past, authorities have avoided commenting on Griner’s arrest.

The new direction of the U.S. administration means that the U.S. is seeking to negotiate the release of Griner and is not awaiting Russian court rulings on the matter.

Double Olympic gold medalist Griner plays in the women’s WNBA series in the United States, but during the winter breaks she has played for seven years in the Russian league.

Griner was arrested on February 17 at Moscow airport when e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in his luggage. He faces up to ten years in prison.

The WNBA is starting its new season this weekend. Griner will be remembered for the beginning of the season in each hall of the series so that his initials and game number will be visible in the area adjacent to the playing field.