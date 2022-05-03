Tuesday, May 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | US wants basketball star arrested in Russia free: ‘Imprisoned’

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Brittney Grineria faces up to ten years in prison.

In Russia a U.S. basketball star arrested for drug possession Brittney Griner the situation took a new turn on Tuesday.

ESPN, among others saidthat the U.S. State Department describes Griner as “improperly imprisoned”. In the past, authorities have avoided commenting on Griner’s arrest.

The new direction of the U.S. administration means that the U.S. is seeking to negotiate the release of Griner and is not awaiting Russian court rulings on the matter.

Double Olympic gold medalist Griner plays in the women’s WNBA series in the United States, but during the winter breaks she has played for seven years in the Russian league.

Griner was arrested on February 17 at Moscow airport when e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in his luggage. He faces up to ten years in prison.

The WNBA is starting its new season this weekend. Griner will be remembered for the beginning of the season in each hall of the series so that his initials and game number will be visible in the area adjacent to the playing field.

See also  Trade Domestic online stores are capturing an increasing share of Finnish digital purchases

#Basketball #basketball #star #arrested #Russia #free #Imprisoned

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Cougars vs. Toluca: The university students qualify for the league in an agonizing way

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.