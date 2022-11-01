PRF confirms 267 points of interdiction on Brazilian roads; protest against election results
Federal highways are still blocked this Tuesday (Nov.1.2022) after the results of the elections held on Sunday (Oct. 30).According to the most recent balance released by the PRF (Federal Highway Police), there are 267 points of interdiction on Brazilian roads.
During the night, the majority of STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers voted and confirmed the decision handed down on Monday night (31.or), by minister Alexandre de Moraes, determining the release of blocked federal highways.
See below images and videos of the bans throughout Brazil
Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1.Nov.2022
Protesters support President Jair Bolsonaro; blockade on BR 251, km 15, Brasilia-Unaí section
Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1.Nov.2022
Majority of the STF voted to maintain order for PRF to release highways; blockade on BR 251, km 15, Brasilia-Unaí section
Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1.Nov.2022
Moraes ordered the PRF and the military police to “take all necessary measures” for “immediate clearance; blockade on BR 251, km 15, Brasilia-Unaí section
Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1.Nov.2022
MPF asked PRF for information about road closures; blockade on BR 251, km 15, Brasilia-Unaí section
PRF/Tocantins
Blockage on BR 153, km 152, in the municipality of Araguaína, in Tocantins
Reproduction/PRF
Protesters set fire to tires at a point of interdiction on BR 153, km 501, in Paraíso do Tocantins
Reproduction/PRF
Interdiction on BR-060, which connects Brasília to Goiânia
Reproduction/PRF – 31.Oct.2022
Interdicted section of BR 174 in Boa Vista
Reproduction/PRF
Truckers burn tires blocking highway in Santa Catarina
