PRF confirms 267 points of interdiction on Brazilian roads; protest against election results

Federal highways are still blocked this Tuesday (Nov.1.2022) after the results of the elections held on Sunday (Oct. 30). According to the most recent balance released by the PRF (Federal Highway Police), there are 267 points of interdiction on Brazilian roads.

During the night, the majority of STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers voted and confirmed the decision handed down on Monday night (31.or), by minister Alexandre de Moraes, determining the release of blocked federal highways.

See below images and videos of the bans throughout Brazil



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1.Nov.2022 Protesters support President Jair Bolsonaro; blockade on BR 251, km 15, Brasilia-Unaí section



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1.Nov.2022 Majority of the STF voted to maintain order for PRF to release highways; blockade on BR 251, km 15, Brasilia-Unaí section



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1.Nov.2022 Moraes ordered the PRF and the military police to “take all necessary measures” for “immediate clearance; blockade on BR 251, km 15, Brasilia-Unaí section



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1.Nov.2022 MPF asked PRF for information about road closures; blockade on BR 251, km 15, Brasilia-Unaí section



PRF/Tocantins Blockage on BR 153, km 152, in the municipality of Araguaína, in Tocantins



Reproduction/PRF Protesters set fire to tires at a point of interdiction on BR 153, km 501, in Paraíso do Tocantins



Reproduction/PRF Interdiction on BR-060, which connects Brasília to Goiânia



Reproduction/PRF – 31.Oct.2022 Interdicted section of BR 174 in Boa Vista