The coach of the basketball team was fired immediately after the game.

of Utah coach of the state university (Utah State) women's basketball team Kayla Ard found out just before the post-match media conference that he has been fired.

The reporters didn't know this, because the first question was how Ard plans to build the next season's team. Utah State had just been eliminated from the conference playoffs in the first round.

“I'm not rebuilding. I just coached my last game at Utah State. I spoke Diana [yliopiston urheilujohtaja Diana Sabau] with, and they're going the other way, and I respect his decision, and I hope they get a good coach,” Ard stated, looking confused.

The hall fell silent and finally Ard acknowledged, “I suppose that was the last question.”

After this, Ard left.

In Vestipalvelu X, things have been said about Ardi's media conference: “I have never seen a press conference like this before” and “the woman has just been fired and still comes in front of the media”.

Ard coached Utah State for four seasons. This season, the team won only five games and lost 25 games in the regular season.