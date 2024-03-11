Destiny 2developed by Bungie (part of Sony's PlayStation Studios), has unveiled a new collaboration with Ghostbusters – Glacial Menace. The release date of the cross-over content is March 19, 2024, i.e. three days before the US release date of the film (it will arrive in Italy on April 11).

As you can see in the Destiny 2 official tweetthe Ghostbusters collaboration will include three cosmetic items: a weapon inspired by the proton pack, a means of transportation based on the Ecto-1 and a Ghost with the appearance of the ghost Slimer.

Obviously collaboration is brainchild of Sonywhich wants to promote the new film using Bungie's live service.