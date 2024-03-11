Destiny 2developed by Bungie (part of Sony's PlayStation Studios), has unveiled a new collaboration with Ghostbusters – Glacial Menace. The release date of the cross-over content is March 19, 2024, i.e. three days before the US release date of the film (it will arrive in Italy on April 11).
As you can see in the Destiny 2 official tweetthe Ghostbusters collaboration will include three cosmetic items: a weapon inspired by the proton pack, a means of transportation based on the Ecto-1 and a Ghost with the appearance of the ghost Slimer.
Obviously collaboration is brainchild of Sonywhich wants to promote the new film using Bungie's live service.
Ghostbusters – Glacial threat, we're already thinking about the aftermath
Ghostbusters – Glacial Menace it will be available soon, but from many points of view it is only seen as a starting point. In fact, it was revealed by the director that it is a way to create a completely new mythology.
Furthermore, he admitted that he already has ideas on how to proceed and the caste himself has already partially declared himself available for new films.
