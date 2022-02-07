Basketball Markkanen’s return to the fields is approaching, Osman led the Cavaliers’ finals

Markkanen has been sidelined of seven matches due to his injury.

Cleveland

Lauri Markkasen the return to the NBA basketball courts is approaching. ESPN According to Markkanen, he was already able to do light, sport-like training at the weekend. Markkanen injured his right ankle on January 22 in a match against Oklahoma City. He has lost seven matches due to an injury.

On Sunday’s round, Cleveland Cavaliers, represented by Markkanen, took home 98-85 points from the Indiana Pacers. The match was added to by a recent player deal in which Cavaliers acquired Pacers Caris LeVertin injured Ricky Rubion as a substitute.

After the first quarter, the home team was 15 points behind, but in the final quarter, Cleveland eventually overtook visitors. Cleveland’s very dotted Cedi Osman threw from his 22 points in the 18th quarter.

The title of the toughest scorer in the match with Osman was shared by Indiana Chris Duarte 22 points.