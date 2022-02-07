State Duma Deputy Oleg Matveychev proposed to determine the maximum allowable number of mobile phone numbers issued per citizen. The corresponding letter was sent to the head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev. This is reported RT with a link to a copy of the document.

As Matveychev pointed out, there are periodic reports in the media about cases of mass registration of SIM cards by unscrupulous employees of dealer companies for the passport data of unsuspecting customers. As a result, these mobile numbers are at the disposal of unidentified third parties, who, among other things, can use them for fraudulent purposes.

In this regard, the parliamentarian asks the Ministry of Digital Transformation to consider the possibility of introducing a limit and limiting the issuance of three SIM cards per citizen for all mobile operators in aggregate. In addition, Matveychev expressed the idea of ​​creating a unified information system for mobile operators to account for the number of telephone numbers issued to the same individual.

Since December 2021, a law has been in force in Russia that obliges operators to enter data about each SIM card user into the state database. This method will help fight telephone scammers and the use of numbers in the interests of terrorist organizations.