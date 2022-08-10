Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Basketball | Lithuania nudged Susijeng on their home floor – with Markkanen, Sal and Jantune on the sidelines

August 10, 2022
Alexander Madsen scored 16 points in the match.

Lithuania defeated the Finnish men’s national basketball team in the national match played in Kaunas 76–61 (43–29).

The wolf gang did not get to challenge the traditional basketball country with their best strength. The number one player Lauri Markkanen did not travel with the team to Lithuania yet, and in addition the profile players Sasu Salin and Mikael Jantunen were left out of the lineup.

Center Alexander Madsen was Finland’s and the best scorer of the whole match with his 16 points. Back man Edon Maxhuni manufactured 15 points, unbiased Olivier Nkamhoua one point less.

Lithuania brought its big NBA reinforcements, the Sacramento Kings, to the match by Domantas Sabonis and the New Orleans Pelicans Jonas Valanciunas. Sabonis, who rose to stardom in the NBA in recent years in Indiana, scored 10 points from a steady Lithuanian score.

Finland and Lithuania will meet again on Thursday in Vilnius. Susijengi, which is preparing for the World Cup qualifiers and the EC tournament, will face Ukraine next week in Jyväskylä before the real games start.

