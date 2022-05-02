Security policy Sweden can catch Finland in NATO process – Aftonbladet: Social Democrats’ NATO decision may come next week

It is possible that Sweden would be ready to apply for NATO membership next weekend, government sources tell the afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet.

Stockholm

NATO process may move fast in Sweden now. It is possible that Sweden would be ready to apply for NATO membership next weekend, government sources tell the afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet.

The Finnish Social Democrats plan to announce their NATO position on 14 May, and the Swedish Social Democrats may announce their own NATO position on the same weekend.

However, a final decision has not yet been made.

Also on 14 May, NATO will hold an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Berlin, to which Sweden and Finland have also been invited. According to Swedish data, the meeting will be attended by Sweden Ann Linde and Finland Pekka Haavisto.

The Swedish government’s security policy group, for its part, will publish its own NATO report the day before the foreign ministers’ trip to Berlin, on Friday 13 May.

According to Aftonbladet, the decision of Sweden and Finland to apply for NATO membership would take place soon after that weekend, possibly on Monday 16 May.

Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Matti Vanhanen (middle) assesses HS in an interviewthat the decision on applying for NATO membership could be considered as soon as possible on Monday, May 16.

It is therefore possible that the NATO decisions of Finland and Sweden would be ready when the President Sauli Niinistö makes a state visit to Sweden on 17-18 May.

Read more: HS data: Finland’s NATO application decision will be made after mid-May

Bridge This week, the Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden will meet in both Berlin and Copenhagen. On Tuesday in Berlin, the prime ministers will meet with the chancellor, among others Olaf Scholtzinon Wednesday in Copenhagen the prime ministers will meet with other Nordic prime ministers and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modin.

In Copenhagen, the Nordic countries are working to signal to India the opportunities for India to break away from its close relationship with Russia. India has not condemned the Russian offensive war and has bought oil from Russia at a discounted price.

The Prime Minister of Sweden in Berlin Magdalena Andersson According to Aftonbladet, Sweden intends, among other things, to discuss the need for Sweden, as a potential NATO country, to deploy nuclear weapons within its borders.

Swedish Foreign Secretary Ann Linde will travel to Washington on Tuesday to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkenin.

President Niinistö intends to report on its NATO position by 12 May. The president spoke about it In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat on saturday. Chairman of the Swedish Defense Committee, moderate coalition Pål Jonson noted Niinistö’s comment and considers it an indication that Finland is still ahead of Sweden in its NATO process.

Jonson commented on the Swedish NATO process on Monday in Stockholm just before the Swedish government’s security policy group met.

“The moderate coalition has wanted to advance the Swedish process. It would be important for us to make a decision together with Finland. My picture is that Finland is probably applying for NATO membership. We look forward to hearing the President’s position and welcome him to Stockholm, “says Jonson, referring to Niinistö’s state visit to Stockholm on 17-18 November. May.

Pål Jonson represents the opposition party’s moderate coalition.

“The whole Swedish NATO process is on schedule for the Swedish Social Democrats,” sums up the vice-chairman of the Swedish Foreign Affairs Committee. Hans Wallmarkwhich is responsible for the foreign policy statements of the moderate coalition.

“Now everyone is waiting for the Swedish Social Democrats to say publicly what we all think they are thinking,” Wallmark continues.

The ruling Social Democrats have announced their position no later than May 24, but now it appears that the party is bringing forward its decision-making.

Foreign Minister Linde and the Swedish government have emphasized that Finland’s decision on NATO will affect Sweden’s decision. If necessary, the party will also be able to make a decision at rapid notice. On Monday, the party secretary of the party Tobias Baudin said In an interview with Swedish radiothat the party would be able to make a decision in about a week.

The party’s decision-making body is the party government, which ultimately decides whether or not the party is in favor of NATO membership.

Swedish possible NATO membership was also raised in Sweden on Labor Day speeches on Sunday. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson did not take a direct position on membership in the military alliance, but spoke about NATO on several occasions during the day.

At a party ceremony in Sundbyberg, Andersson highlighted the NATO countries of Denmark and Norway, whose borders have not included fixed bases, nuclear weapons or permanent troops. In addition, Andersson estimates that as a member of NATO, Sweden could be responsible in particular for the defense of the Baltic Sea.

“In the case of Finland, the defense of the Baltic countries in particular could come into question,” he said according to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

According to Andersson, NATO membership would increase Sweden’s security, even if it meant that Sweden should be prepared to defend other NATO countries if they were attacked.

According to Andersson, NATO would also be a favorable solution for Sweden. Without membership, the country should invest more financially in its defense. If Finland applied for NATO membership and Sweden did not, Sweden would be in a more vulnerable position, the prime minister said, according to Dagens Nyheter.

Corrigendum May 2, 2022 at 8:53 pm: The story read earlier that President Sauli Niinistö was going to state his position on NATO membership on May 12th. However, Niinistö told Ilta-Sanomat that it intended to state its position no later than 12 May.