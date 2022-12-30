Kobri’s losing cycle continued in Kotka.

Helsinki As expected, the Seagulls beat Tapiola Honga 104–78 in the local game of the men’s Korisliiga capital region in Espoo on Friday.

The Seagulls, who won their fourth consecutive victory, dominated the game from start to finish and stretched their lead to 26 points at the end.

Jeffrey Carroll was again the most efficient of the Seagulls with 26 points. Malcolm Duvivier scored 19 points for Honga.

Basketball league The Lapuan Kobras, who were leading a month ago, fell below the middle of the standings, when KTP-Basket gave the Kobras their seventh consecutive loss.

The people of Kotka won at home 87–78.

“The first episode was really good for us, but the third episode was ridiculously unruly. In the final game, the only good thing was the win,” said the KTP coach Roope Mäkelä.

Brandon Sly collected 21 points for KTP and Denzel Washington 25 for Kobril.

The hollows took a valuable home victory over Salon Vilppaa in the league’s middle class struggle with a score of 100–89.

Kouvot controlled the game the whole time and in the second quarter stretched their lead to 13 points.

Deshon Taylor Rohmusi Kouvoi again scored 37 points from Vilppaa, who won their previous four games Noble Pipkins scored 18 points.

For a long time Lahti Basketball, which sank to the bottom of the standings due to its losing streak, gave third-placed Kataja Basket a decent resistance in Joensuu, but Kataja eventually won 95–87.

Kataja took a 13-point lead in the third period, but Lahti still struggled to get within three points in the last minute.

Amanze Egekeze and Galin Smith scored 23 points each for Kataja. Michael Ertel was Lahti’s most effective with 26 points.

Uusikaupunki Korihait improved its position at the bottom of the league with an 84–81 home win over Tampere Pyrinnö.

Pyrintö already led by 13 points in the first period, but Korihait overcame in the second quarter and held a small lead until the end.

Trey Niemi scored 15 points on Korihai and Ike Smith Purinno 26.

After the regular season, Korisliiga is divided into upper and lower extension series of six teams at the end of January.