A new Nintendo Direct may be coming soon, with announcements related to the Metroid series. You think about Metroid Prime 4but also the most often fabled Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo Switch.

The news comes from a known leaker, which anticipated a lot of information related to Nintendo. His name is Fun_Way_6592 and with his messages he unveiled the direct with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, WarioWare: Get It Together! and Splatoon 3, as well as the one in which the final title of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was revealed. For this he is considered more than reliable by the community, despite his decidedly enigmatic way of presenting the tips in his possession.

Today he wrote to one of the managers of the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, u/Spheromancer, telling him “Do you think everyone is primed and ready?” We do not translate because we would lose the pun inherent in the word “primed”, which is what interests us in this case.

The reference to the Metroid Prime series seems quite evident, so there could be some related announcements soon. A Nintendo Direct of New Year’s? More likely something for next week, in case Fun_Way_6592 proves to be reliable for the umpteenth time. We’ll see.

Naturally it is right to take everything with due caution, given that we are still talking about a rumor, even a rather enigmatic one.