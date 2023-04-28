Ali Maali (Dubai)

At 7:30 pm on Saturday, the Al Wasl Club hall will witness the return match of the Basketball League final between Al-Nasr and Shabab Al-Ahly, in an upcoming summit between the two strongest teams this season, and they currently include the best players.

The first-leg match ended with Shabab Al-Ahly winning 86-80, and in the event of a repeat victory, the title will settle in the “House of the Knights”, and if the “Brigadier General” is outweighed, the two teams will resort to a third decisive match on May at Al-Ahly Youth Hall.

The return match was scheduled to be held at Al-Nasr Club Hall, but due to its preoccupation with the Asian Badminton Championship, Al-Ittihad moved it to Zabeel at Al-Wasl Hall.

The match is considered an exciting struggle between the experience of the “Forsan” with local and foreign titles and championships, and the ambitions of the “general”, and therefore he hopes to regain his hope of winning the title. Distinguished players between experience and youth succeeded in imposing themselves, and they are the two brothers Saeed and Muhammad Mubarak, and the three brothers Muhammad, Ahmed, Hamid Abdul Latif, and Talal Salem, along with foreigners Nicholas and Brandon, at a time when he misses the efforts of the best players in the country and the Gulf region, who is Qais Omar due to injury.

On the other hand, the Egyptian Hossam Al-Wakil, the coach of Al-Nasr, was able to make the “Brigadier” a difficult number this season, with the levels he presented throughout the season, which made him a force to be reckoned with, and he achieved many exciting victories over large teams the size of Al-Ahly youth, Sharjah and Al-Wasl, and he aspires To take the team to the dream of winning the league title, relying on a group of international youths, Hassan Abdullah, Faisal Muhammad, Mamadou, Rashid Salem, and the experienced international, Saleh Sultan.

And the period extended between back and forth, due to the preoccupation of Al-Ahly youth with a match in the Super West Asia “Gulf Region” against Kuwait, and the “Al-Fursan” lost back and forth, and it still has a chance to qualify for the finals in the Saudi Al-Hilal match on May 8.

Of course, the cards are exposed to each coach before the match, because they have played a lot this season against each other, and individual differences and the desire of each party to win play a role in tipping one team over the other.