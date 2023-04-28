There is a surprise, and he answers to the name of Andrea Levy, in the Raptor Engineering roster for the first round of the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia scheduled at the Misano World Circuit on May 5-7.

The gentleman driver, entrepreneur and creator of the MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show will be at the start of the prestigious Italian one-make brand for the first time and in the 911 GT3 Cup “registered” by the Centro Porsche Catania that the Modena-based team will field in addition to the two specimens with the 20-year-old at the wheel driver from Piacenza Lorenzo Ferrari and the 16-year-old Sicilian rookie Giuseppe Guirreri, both already confirmed for the entire season.

For Andrea Levy, already an avid pistard with various experiences, particularly in the time attack, it is a full-blown debut in the Michelin Cup category, a new, adrenaline-pumping appointment that confirms his total passion for four wheels, on the track and beyond.

“The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup – he has declared – it is an icon among racing cars and has been able to constantly increase its performance. Debuting on a technical circuit like Misano, in a championship as competitive as the Carrera Cup Italia 2023, is certainly an incentive to face this new challenge with the utmost enthusiasm and passion. I chose Team Raptor for the experience of Andrea Palma and Isabelle Maserati (with him in the large photo, ed) and for their ability to tune the car.”

Raptor Engineering team principal Andrea Palm tree he added: “We are very motivated by the idea that Andrea Levy has chosen our team for his debut in Porsche, he is an authentic new entry in the Italian one-make brand. Personally and for the team it is also a challenge to be discovered and it will be for him too. We will follow him as best we can right from the pre-race tests scheduled at Misano on Thursday. It will be a fundamental opportunity to gain some experience on the 911 GT3 Cup. Although he is making his debut in this car, I think he has the potential to do well, we will do everything to support him”.