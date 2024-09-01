Magic: The Gathering welcomes another prolific artist to its roster of illustrators, as the next set Duskmourn: House Of Horrors will include a card that will bear the signature of Masahiro Itōdesigner of several chapters of the saga silent Hill.

After Mitsuhiro Arita of Pokemon, Yoji Shinkawa of Metal Gear and the legendary mangaka Junji ItoMasahiro Ito is the latest in a long line of famous Japanese artists to make their contribution to the world of Magic.

Ito’s card for this new set will be called Damnation and will be a mono-black boardwipe card that will be included in the rare Special Guests subset of the set. The art shows Valgavoth, the demon lord who has taken control of the House of Duskmourn.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, Ito has worked on several chapters of the Silent Hill saga, mainly dealing with the creature design. The artist also worked on the Silent Hill 2 remakewhich will be released on PlayStation 5 onOctober 8th of this year. For those who don’t know, Ito is the one who created one of the most famous creatures in the videogame scene, namely the Pyramid Head.

In addition to Silent Hill, Ito has worked as a monster designer for Metal Gear Survive and as an environment designer for World of Tanks.