BASEBALL continues to give ground to voracious marketing interests, justified or not, in order to make this show, apparently, more profitable. They did not tempt their hearts in the Majors and now in the Mexican League to approve modifications to the regulations. It has been a fatal blow to traditionalists and amateur romantics. THE PROJECTIONS of owners of the ball are very clear. They intend to reduce game times, from three and a half, sometimes up to four, to an average of three hours. What has shaken national baseball for the moment is that the LMB will implement starting next season that games during the week, Tuesday and Wednesday, will be seven innings, like softball games. The season starts on the 21st of this month. WHAT THEY TRY IS THAT THE MATCHES ARE DEFINED IN 2.5 HOURS. In addition, it will be established that they will only allow managers three times in each game and, when they are nine chapters, four 30-second visits with pitchers. Pitcher changes will have two minutes of time, otherwise, they will be penalized with a ball. Timers will be implemented at the back stop. The OWNERS of the clubs and circuit directors bet that the show will improve, the matches will be faster. The audience will grow and they will be more exposed to television. The reactions of the fans have not been long in coming. There are conflicting opinions, especially rejection of the traditionalists, who do not support so many changes to the king of sports. BOTH IN the Majors and now in Mexico — the first country to sanction seven-inning games — they have shaken up the rules. Of the most mentioned, universal designated hitter, ghost runner at second to define extra innings, automatic bases on balls, eliminate special formations, reduced time to pitch, restricted visits and play reviews, among others. We know that times have changed, everything has evolved. THE RESCUEABLE of this modification, if it does not offer results, it will be eliminated and normality will return in 2023. You have the best comments. There is everything. THE PRESENTATION of Alberto Pujols in his return to St. Louis, in his 20th season in the inaugural line-up, was not successful, he batted fifth and went 0-for-5 in the victory against the Pirates. CHANGE OF RAIL: With the opening of Major League Baseball, interesting things were presented for our team. There will be 13 who will be on the roster. The surprise, Óliver Pérez Martínez, who after announcing retirement, found accommodation with Arizona, for the twentieth campaign and increase the record for the most seasons of an Aztec in the Majors. To add to this feat, he pitched on opening day in Arizona’s 4-2 win over San Diego. He pitched perfect to four batters, including one strikeout. Hey Oliver. Benjamín Gil deserves a special mention, in his premiere as first base coach of the Angels. IT MUST BE RECOGNIZED that Sonoran pitcher Daniel Duarte will debut in the Majors with Cincinnati. Also highlight the return of Víctor Arano, now with the Nationals and that Víctor González receives another opportunity with the Dodgers, although he will open the campaign in rehabilitation. The list of Aztecs is headed by Julio César Urías with the Dodgers, seeking to establish himself as an elite pitcher, after becoming the top winner last year with a 20-3 record. THE OTHERS we will see, Álex Verdugo, Luis Cessa, Luis Urías —currently injured— Humberto Castellanos, Ramón Urías, José Urquidy, Andrés Muñoz —another interesting return—, Sergio Romo, Gio Gallegos and Álex Kirk. Good luck to everyone and to those who continue in the Minors.