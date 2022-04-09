Two Ducati ahead of everyone on the Circuit of The Americas with Zarco (Pramac Racing Team) first ahead of Miller. Five Desmosedici GPs in the provisional top ten.

The first day of free practice of the GP of the Americas, scheduled for this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas, in Texas, saw two Ducatis finish in front of everyone with Jack Miller in second position with the Desmosedici GP of the Ducati Lenovo Team behind. Johann Zarco, first.

On the US track, the Australian driver immediately found himself at ease, achieving the third time already at the end of the first tests in the morning. In the afternoon, Miller continued his progression by taking the lead in the last exit on the soft tire and then finished in second place just minutes from the end, when Zarco managed to beat his time by 247 thousandths. Positive day also for Francesco Bagnaia, ninth but with excellent sensations on his Desmosedici GP. In the first two free practice sessions, the Italian driver concentrated on pace without paying too much attention to the timesheets.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (2: 02.789): “This weekend has started in a positive way: the bike works well and the track conditions are fantastic compared to the past, although there are still some small dips which I believe are part of the characteristics of this track. The Circuit of The Americas is truly unique and I always love to come back here. Right from the start, the feeling with my Desmosedici was excellent and the team is doing a great job, which allowed me to improve in the two sessions, so I’m happy and confident that I can do well here in America “

Francesco Bagnaia (# 63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (2: 03.187): “I am satisfied with this first day of work. It was a normal start compared to the last few races and today I focused mainly on my pace. The feeling with the bike is good and in FP2 we managed to do a great job. Tomorrow morning in FP3 we will try to set the time to go directly to Q2, while it will be important to work on the choice of tire for the race during FP4. I’m happy and determined to have a good qualifying tomorrow “.

Johann Zarco (# 6 Ducati Pramac) – 1st (2: 02.542): “The GP22 has very high potential, like the 21, indeed perhaps even better, it is more agile. I was surprised myself by the weather today. It is difficult to say where we are, in any case even without being 100% we can go very fast. What are we missing? The development of Aprilia and what they have done in Argentina has been incredible. For our part, we must not stand still with the progress made at the end of 2021, we must move forward. We weren’t in place at Termas but Jorge still managed an incredible race, just like Pecco a good GP, this gives us great motivation and confidence ”.

Jorge Martin (# 89 Ducati Pramac) – 10th (2: 03.355): “I am very satisfied with today’s work, the pace is very good and I have excellent confidence with the bike. I didn’t try the time attack today, but I’m positive that tomorrow I’ll be able to do a good qualifying “.

Enea Bastianini (# 23 Ducati Gresini) – 4th (2’02.284): “I found the feeling I had at the beginning of the year, which I practically only missed in Argentina. We are certainly competitive even if there will still be a lot of work to do. On the flying lap we were performing and this is important for tomorrow. There is still work to be done on braking and wide-radius cornering, however, as I said, we are quite balanced. On my best lap I got slightly distracted by a crash at 11, maybe we could have done a little more. For the tires, we still have to understand what to do: on the front I liked the hard tire a lot, but it’s too early to make choices ”.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (# 49 Ducati Gresini) – 18th (2’04.367): “We started quite badly this morning but we worked well, with some important changes to the bike that made me find more confidence in the Ducati. I have to be able not to think too much about times and results, just concentrate on finding the best conditions on the saddle… The rest will come as a result ”.

Luca Marini (# 10, Ducati VR46) – 14th (2’03.562) -: “I expected to be closer in terms of gap both on the time trial and on the pace. We have to analyze the data well, understand where I lose exactly because the feeling with the bike as a whole is not bad, but in each sector I leave a few tenths. The track conditions have improved compared to 2021, even if there are many holes, an aspect to consider and on which we have taken a step forward in FP2 thanks to the electronics. I struggle to change direction, but tomorrow we will make full use of the two free sessions to settle down for the race ”.

Marco Bezzecchi (# 72, Ducati VR46) – 19th (2’04.463) -: “For being in Austin, it wasn’t bad at all today. We had some problems with the first bike in FP2, I had to ride with the second bike, with which I don’t have the same feeling, but we are not very far from the leaders. We have to stay focused, keep working and analyze the data well: all the Ducatis are very fast, stable under braking but we struggle a little in the change of direction.