Pitcher Max Scherzer has to watch for a long time after the fuss about a sticky substance on his hand and glove in Major League Baseball (MLB). The league suspended the New York Mets star player for ten games after the incidents in the duel with the Los Angeles Dodgers (5: 3). The 38-year-old vehemently denies the allegations, he can still appeal the verdict.

“Despite receiving a warning earlier in the game, including a request to change equipment, Mr. Scherzer was found to have violated the official rule of baseball prohibition of foreign substances before the end of the fourth inning,” the MLB said. This suspicion is supported by “relevant videos and first-hand reports” from the referee team.

“You touched my hand”

Scherzer only left the field on Wednesday after heated discussions. According to his own statement, he had only used the rosin adhesive permitted by the league. “I told them I swear on my children’s lives I wouldn’t use anything else,” he told judges.

“They touched my hand and said it was sticky. Yes, it was, because of sweat and rosin.” Scherzer had to change his glove in the third inning and wash his throwing hand with alcohol under the supervision of an MLB official, and in the fourth inning he was disqualified. “I’d have to be an absolute idiot to try anything coming back in the fourth inning,” Scherzer said.

Pitchers use adhesives in baseball to have better grip when throwing. There are guidelines for this, and rosin must not be used “excessively”. Violating the rules will result in an automatic ten-game ban.