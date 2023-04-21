Windows 11 is the latest operating system developed by Microsoft for PCs around the world. Released in 2021, it features a new design that has completely shaken up the past. In addition to this there are improvements in productivity with features such as the new Start screen and virtual desktop, greater integration with Microsoft Teams and better window management. Today we are here to tell you about new additions that however make you think of the past, if you are curious stay with us!

Windows 11: old glories inherent in the taskbar are on the way

We don’t want to take up too much of your time, so let’s get straight to the point. A user decided to post on Twitter the next upcoming news that are currently in the preview builds. Among these there are two really interesting ones. These are changes to the taskbar and specifically, they will allow you to automatically manage the location of the apps that you will have started and also to see the names of them (while they are running.)

Below we leave you a video that shows in detail how the application bar will become further editable, adapting to any type of user.

Taskbar item labels (as well as ungrouped items) are indeed on their way to Windows 11 ✨

Here's a demo of the current state of the feature, definitely further along than last time we looked at it Fiddled with a few settings in the video so you can see how it reacts pic.twitter.com/7A7H0MWpJV — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) April 19, 2023

Finally, if you were wondering the exit date of these new features, for now it is impossible to say for sureso we will definitely keep you updated!