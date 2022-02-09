The board of directors of the Clemente Grijalva Cota First Force Baseball League reported in the weekly session this Tuesday that it will be on Sunday, March 20, when the first official day of this season number 64 will take place.

At the fifth ordinary meeting, the announcement was read, indicating that the inaugural ceremony would be the night before.

The closing of team registration was defined for the session of Tuesday, February 22.

The Draft of free players and teams requesting permission will take place on March 1.

In said meeting on Tuesday, the teams from Higuera de Zaragoza, Juan José Ríos, El Fuerte, Ejido México, Constancia, Jahuara II, Mochicahui, Plan de San Luis and the Academy were presented, which will not have activity in the expected competition because the representatives of this club they presented the letter of permission to be absent in the following campaign.

It should be noted that the start date will depend on the indications of the Ministry of Health and the municipal authorities.

Read more: Daniela Baeza determines her beauty with an interesting wardrobe in a purple tone

Likewise, it was agreed that the media should enter the meetings subject to regulations.