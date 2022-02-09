An enviable party with luxury guests! Recently, kanye-west He was encouraged to party with his friends. Despite the strong accusations on social networks between him and his ex-partner, the businesswoman kim kardashian, the rapper went out to party with his circle of friends. On the guest list his ex-brothers-in-law Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner stand out.

Which celebrities attended Kanye West’s last party?

Apparently, Kanye West had a big meeting planned in Los Angeles to celebrate the announcement of his next album Donda 2. In addition, the appearance of a rather peculiar character once again raised the alarm that Julia Fox and Kanye West would have ended their relationship. Drake was one of the singers who attracted the most attention.

Drake was one of the guests who stood out the most at the party. Photo: TMZ

Also, the rappers Offset (husband of Cadi B) and the producer French Montana joined the exit. However, it was the singer and partner of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, who attracted more attention. They all left together to their next destination in West Hollywood.

West’s ex-brother-in-law Travis Scott joined the celebration. Photo: TMZ

The press also managed to record that Kendall Jenner, sister of Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber joined West’s party at the Sunny Vodka event.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber also went to Kanye West’s meeting. Photo: TMZ

What does the double of Kim Kardashian who attended the meeting look like?

After ‘Ye”s friends ate together, a model appeared, confusing the paparazzi. Chaney Jones, who is considered one of Kim Kardashian’s best stunt doubles, joined the celebration. However, it was not possible to record that the imitator and the artist met at the party.

Another detail that also caught the attention of the press was the absence of Julia Fox, the singer’s girlfriend. This served to revive rumors of a possible breakup. It is worth mentioning that, according to more rumors, Kanye West was seen together with Chaney last week.