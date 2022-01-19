Betis returned to work this Wednesday after their spectacular thrashing of Alavés and did so with more good news. And it is that Manuel Pellegrini already has both Marc Bartra and Joaquín at his disposal. Both footballers could be seen with their teammates at the beginning of the session and could be available to visit Espanyol.

The absences of Bartra and Joaquín had lasted longer than expected. The Catalan played his last game on January 9 against Rayo Vallecano, being one of the main absences of the Verdiblanco side in the cup derby. Joaquín, for his part, was not in the derby either, but his absence had already come since he left in the final stretch of the visit to San Mamés on December 19.