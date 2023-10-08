The Balearic Islands are a favorable rival for Real Murcia to regain their self-esteem, at least theoretically. The Mallorcan team is bottom and has only managed to score a draw in the first six games. His numbers leave no room for doubt: he has barely been able to score three goals while he has conceded fourteen, a figure that has condemned him to the bottom of the Group 2 classification. But he wants to change course.

Juanma Barrero has landed on the Balearic bench supported by what he did at Mérida, a club that was promoted to the First Federation in the 2021-22 campaign and which at the end of last year he left in eighth place.

Guarrotxena, Montoro and Navarro joined Murcia’s casualty list, which already included Mauro and Larrea

In his debut, in Antequera, his new team fell 3-0 and for the duel against Real Murcia he has eight absent, but he does not make excuses: “We are going to play against an opponent who comes with doubts at the beginning, but I have no doubts that he will end up being on top. I am concerned about Murcia about their quality and I think they are a team that is looking for its own way of playing. Their wingers have good one-on-ones. “I’m worried about Marc’s lateral centers. And they also have good people in the area like Rodri or Carrillo, who are good finishers.”

Munúa will also have more absences than expected since Marcos Mauro, Montoro, and Sergio Navarro have not traveled to Mallorca due to muscle problems, nor has Iker Guarrotxena suffering from a back problem. Neither does Larrea, who still does not train with the rest of his teammates. Imanol has entered the list, as have Ferrer, Totti and Andrés López, three Imperial footballers.