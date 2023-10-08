TV ratings Saturday 7 October 2023: audience and share of yesterday’s programmes
TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 7 October 2023? Everyone plays Chain Reaction was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 SWAT. On Rai 3 Italic. On Rete 4 Rocky IV. On Canale 5 Tu si que vales. On Italia 1 Ice Age 4. But who had the highest TV ratings? Saturday 7 October 2023? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.
TV ratings Saturday 7 October 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Access prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Early evening | Auditel data and the share of yesterday’s programmes
Updating
How do they work
But how do TV ratings work? Audience monitoring occurs automatically through the people-meter, connected to every television set in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect the television viewing of both family members and any guests present.
