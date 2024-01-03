Colombia is close to losing the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games who were assigned to Barranquilla for failure to make the first payment on December 31, 2023.

Panama Sports, owner of the fairs, gave the country 90 days to pay the outstanding 8 million dollars. They will be paid in two installments: 4 million must be paid before December 30 and the other 4 before January 30. This will ensure that the country can hold the Games, taking into account that Asuncion, Paraguayis also an applicant.

Key day

However, the first payment could not be made, so this Wednesday Panam Sport hopes to rule on the matter.

TIME He contacted the organization and there they argued that the payment has not been made and that the most likely thing is that the statement warns that the Games will not be held in Colombia.

On October 19, 2023, Astrid Rodríguez, Minister of Sports, Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) and Jaime Pumarejo, at that time mayor of Barranquilla, presented a plan to the general assembly of Panam Sports, asking for a deadline to cancel the overdue obligations by the organization of the fairs.

Minister Astrid Rodríguez and Mayor Jaime Pumarejo received the Pan-American flag. Photo: Barranquilla Mayor's Press

The meeting was in the San Cristóbal Room of the Sheraton Hotel in Santiago, in Chile, the president of Panam SportsNeven Ilic, announced the new deadline in which the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games will be decided.

Various meetings

The payments were established and Rodríguez even attended the closing of the Santiago jousts to receive the flag of the Games.

“We are waiting for communication and at the same time we are very concerned about this situation. Total sadness, we athletes still have the hope, but the situation is different,” Solano declared to EL TIEMPO.

During the first days of 2024, communications with Neven Ilic There have been several, but the entity has said that the non-compliance is evident.

On December 27, the Minister of Sports called a meeting in which she showed the progress made in obtaining the resources. Items for 16 million dollars had been obtained, but their delivery was approved only until the first or second week of February.

The non-compliance

Panam Sport was aware of the situation. Ilic spoke with Mindeporte, but maintained that the country had defaulted on the first payment.

Moving away Char, The new mayor of Barranquilla also spoke with the president of Panam Sports and even concluded that the Games could be saved. However, the thought of the mistress of the jousts would be different.

EL TIEMPO learned that the entity's executive committee met last Tuesday to analyze the situation and that they were waiting until Wednesday to make a decision.

Panam Sports warns that it is delicate that the first payment deadline on December 31 has not been met and that although there is a good atmosphere to cancel, the money did not arrive on the day it was. And they estimate that the second deadline, January 30, would not be done either.

Two people close to the Panam Sports committee warned Colombian leaders that the issue was not easy and that it was officially stated that the country had done badly for the organization.

It is estimated that Asuncion, Paraguay, which organized the 2022 South American Games and which has leaders close to Panam Sports, will host the 2027 Pan American Games.

