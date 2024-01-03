An Audi Q8 e-tron ready for anything. This is the Dakar Edition, a special series in a limited number of examples which celebrates the sporting vocation of the Four Rings brand and above all recalls the prototype with range extender which will try to conquer the famous endurance competition.

An electric off-road SUV

The technical basis of the Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar is the Q8 55 e-tron quattro, with a powertrain capable of delivering 408 HP and 664 Nm thanks to the two motors and a 114 kWh battery pack (106 kWh net) which guarantees a range of 450 km in the WLTP cycle. In addition to this there is all-wheel drive and specific General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires with wide shoulder capable of guaranteeing performance in any condition. The off-road vocation is demonstrated by specific attack, bump and exit angles equal to 21, 19 and 28 degrees respectively as well as by the specific calibration and management logic of the adaptive pneumatic suspensions. In standard configuration, the ground clearance is 65 mm, with a minimum ground clearance of 220 mm and a wading depth of 300 mm.

The features of the Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar

Thanks to the adaptive suspension, the standard set-up is gradually lowered by 15 mm starting from 85 km/h, by a further 17 mm from 100 km/h and by another 13 mm from 120 km/h, promoting stability, aerodynamics and autonomy. On the Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar we also find tracks widened by 39 mm, another aid for greater stability. This special limited edition electric SUV includes Audi Matrix LED headlights with dynamic front and rear turn signals, tinted side windows and rear window and, in the cabin, the S line interior package with sports seats and Dinamica imitation leather and microfibre upholstery . When the doors are opened, specific LEDs project the words “Dakar edition” onto the ground. The Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar will be offered in a Mythos black livery with single frame in body color. Each car will have the progressive numbering of the limited edition on the rear pillar.

Interiors

The attention to sustainability is not only in the powertrain but also in the use of interior coverings with the use of fabrics similar to suede made of 45% polyester obtained from PET bottles. The material obtained can count on the same quality, aesthetic and tactile standards as the classic fabric. In addition, the production is solvent-free. The roof rack has a capacity of 40 kg and is equipped with an outdoor bag with fixing straps. Inside the passenger compartment, the multifunction sports steering wheel, the black headliner and the stainless steel pedals stand out. The decorative inserts are made of matt brushed aluminum and the door sill guards are also made of aluminium. The upper section of the dashboard is in black imitation leather, while a further touch of exclusivity is guaranteed by the contrasting red stitching package, derived from Audi Sport, extended to the seats, the steering wheel rim, the knee protectors along the console and to the side armrests. The seat belts are also embellished with a red border and represent a further distinctive element in the passenger compartment, like the mats with the Dakar edition logo, included in the Storage and luggage compartment package, and the waterproof lining of the load compartment.

The technologies of the Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar

Virtual Cockpit and Head-up Display are equipped with customized screens, with inclinometer indications: the electronic suspension platform detects the car's inclination angle and an MMI screen provides the driver with the information in time real, with the same MMI customizable using three specific themes dedicated to the Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar. The standard equipment of the car is completed by the City and Tour assistance packages, the second connector on the passenger side for alternating current (AC) charging, the multicolored diffused lighting package with 6 predefined color profiles, provides targeted lighting effects and ambient lights in 30 colors , the virtual external rearview mirrors. The new Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar will arrive in Italy in the second quarter of 2024, a total of 99 examples will be produced.