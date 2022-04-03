Mignani’s team beats Latina with an Antenucci goal and wins Serie C group C with three days to spare with great merit

The time of purgatory is over, the promotion is a reality: Bari returns to B. They do so four long seasons since the last time, winning group C of Serie C with three days to spare. A draw would have been enough against Latina, but Michele Mignani and his boys do everything to give a victory to the over two thousand fans who followed them, including those in a packed away sector and those scattered in the other areas of the Francioni stadium, and in general to an entire city in love with its team. With this last success, 1-0 with a decisive goal by Antenucci, there are 13 points behind Catanzaro, second and ran into a defeat with Monterosi which facilitated the way for the Apulians, burned by the failed match point last week against Fidelis Andria. See also Show in Bari-Catania: 3-3 and Moro still on target. Mirabelli new ds of Padua

Triumphal ride – After difficult years between exclusions and failures, relegation to Serie D and faded promotions to the playoffs, the De Laurentiis family – Luigi, the son of Aurelio patron of Napoli, is the president – has kept his promise. With the victory against Catania on the fifth day, Bari took the lead in the championship and never left it. Managing to win all the decisive matches, such as the away match in Catanzaro on March 13 which represented the decisive step in the final sprint. Only four defeats in 35 days, with 22 wins and 9 draws, is a really difficult pace to keep up in Serie C, a tournament full of surprises where money is often of little use in the face of organization and experience. With eleven triumphs away from San Nicola, even better than Conte’s Bari who had stopped at ten. Dragged by a 17-goal Mirco Antenucci and still a great desire to be a protagonist even at 37. See also Two signings to America fall in the last hours

The match – It is he who directs the match against a Latina who had approached better and immediately put the Apulians in difficulty. At 17 ‘Cheddira collects a cross without however directing him towards the goal, then at 23’ Antenucci thinks about it, who talks perfectly with Ricci and ends a good restart with his left hand. Shortly after half an hour he is also good at earning a penalty, but Tonti, the local goalkeeper, senses the direction and saves. It doesn’t happen long before the break, while at the second half Mignani’s men push to close it as soon as possible. At 52 ‘it is always Antenucci who has a good chance while shortly after Cheddira shoots a penalty on the move. At 58 ‘it is D’Errico who goes one step away from doubling on the counterattack, but his shot is central. Several substitutions on one side and the other, without really changing anything. With Bari not in real danger and with the passing of the minutes he also begins to manage possession with cunning. Only at 90 ‘the hosts are close to par with Carletti, who finds the outside of the net. And then the party can start. See also Canada returns to a World Cup after participating for the last time in Mexico 1986

