Hungary election 2022: Viktor Orban gives a statement after voting. © Ladislav Vallach/dpa

A postal voting scandal in Romania, “gerrymandering”, hardly any TV time for the opposition and OSCE warnings: how fair were the elections in Hungary?

Budapest/Târgu Mureș – Hungary elected a parliament on Sunday. One thing is clear: it was not an everyday choice. An ultra-broad opposition alliance from the left to the extreme right sent the economically liberal challenger Peter Marki-Zay* into the race against incumbent Viktor Orbán*. This process alone makes it clear how big the concerns in the opposition camp are.

Another question smolders in the background: how fair and just are the elections in the country of the openly “illiberal” Prime Minister Orbán? In 2018, OSCE observers described the election as “free, but not entirely fair” – partly because of the media landscape in Hungary, which is heavily influenced by the government. But it’s not just about equal opportunities in the election campaign: Before the ballot, there were also reports of possible manipulation. The OSCE warned of problems in advance and sent official observers. That was only once in an election in the EU *, 2013 in Bulgaria.

Hungary election 2022: scandal over postal voting in Romania – opposition demands repetition

The focus recently was, among other things, postal voting – and an exemplary scandal: near the central Romanian city of Târgu Mureș, a sack filled with and partly burned Hungarian ballot papers was found at an illegal landfill, the government-critical portal reported telex.hu already on Thursday. A video from the Romanian portal punctul should document the allegations. On some of the openly visible ballot papers, crosses were recognizable for opposition parties, it said.

Loud telex the Romanian police have started an investigation. However, the results of the investigation are not yet available. There is a suspicion that the postal voting documents of Hungarian citizens in Romania are involved. Bodies entrusted with the election denied problems or manipulations at the request of the portal. Orbán’s Fidesz party accused the opposition of having burned the notes.

At a hearing, opposition politician Ákos Hadházy called for the postal vote to be repeated. However, according to the portal, the official election committee referred hungarytoday.hu that they have no legal recourse in Romania – it is not possible to investigate the incidents themselves.

Hungary election: In 2018 there were 96 percent of the postal votes for Orban – possible reasons

However, there are doubts on the part of the opposition as to whether everything is going right with the postal vote: in the 2018 parliamentary election, Orban’s Fidesz received 96 percent of the postal votes, but “only” 49 percent of the total votes, reported the US broadcaster Bloomberg – the opposition is demanding now also to leave postal votes out of the count.

The opposition also criticizes the general postal voting procedure: As reported by Deutsche Welle, among others, there are differences in voting rights for Hungarian minorities in neighboring countries and for citizens in western countries: the former, often Fidesz supporters, can vote by post to grab. The latter, if they are registered in Hungary, have to vote in embassies and consulates that are sometimes far away from where they live. This situation could at least partially explain the striking postal voting results.

Election in Hungary: Viktor Orban adjusted the right to vote – activists raise allegations

Elsewhere Orbán had recently adjusted the right to vote. A November law makes it easier for voters to change their address for voter registration. The opposition fears: a shift of Fidesz voters to direct constituencies with tight majorities. The prime minister is also accused of “gerrymandering” – the reshaping of constituencies in favor of his Fidesz. Hungarian electoral law also provides a bonus for the strongest party. According to surveys, it seemed certain that it would be Fidesz again in 2022*.

At the same time, activists warned against dirty tricks that have become the norm in elections under Orban’s leadership. Zsofia Banuta from the election observation organization Unhack Democracy, for example, described the 2018 general election as “the most unfair in the last 30 years since the end of communism”. After interviewing 170 poll workers, the organization concluded that the election was beset by “major problems” including the transportation of voters from neighboring countries, bribery and intimidation, falsification of postal ballots, missing ballot papers and software failures.

Hungary election: OSCE expressed concerns – also 20,000 volunteers in action

In the run-up to the election, the OSCE expressed numerous concerns, including media bias and possible manipulation of postal voting. In addition to their 200 international observers, tens of thousands of voluntary observers were also deployed on Sunday.

The “20K” organization set up by the opposition had recruited 20,000 volunteers to monitor the approximately 10,000 polling stations in Hungary. Co-organiser Peter Muller said it was the first time “there are two trained opposition-commissioned observers at each polling station”. According to his colleague Imre Kovacs, four years ago there were no opposition observers or only one observer present in a quarter of the polling stations. Budapest’s Mayor Gergely Karacsony also referred to the observers – they should guarantee a “transparent” election, the center-left politician emphasized on election day.

Hungary: Concerns about free media – only ‘five minutes’ for Orban opposition?

In 2018, the OSCE’s Hungarian election mission primarily complained that the opposition was being disadvantaged in the media. “Voters had a wide range of policy options, but intimidating and xenophobic rhetoric, media distortion and opaque campaign finance have limited the scope for genuine political debate,” Mission chief Douglas Wake said loudly at the time New York Times. Media critical of the government are under a lot of pressure in Hungary – the station “Klubradio” recently lost its FM license.

Once again, Orban unashamedly put government and state resources at the service of Fidesz campaigning. According to election researchers, the Fidesz camp spent eight to ten times as much money on the election campaign as the opposition. “In four years, the entire Hungarian opposition will get five minutes in the public media,” complained Marki-Zay before election day. In an interview with Merkur.de*, the challenger also criticized: Orban had created a “sophisticated system and changed Hungarian politics”. It is therefore “very difficult to still speak of a democracy in Hungary.”

The Hungarian government has denied all allegations. In response to the OSCE, she referred to the Orban-friendly think tank Center for Fundamental Rights, which described the report as “insubstantial” and saw it as an attempt “to give the Hungarian left a suitable excuse in the event of an election defeat”. (fn/AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.