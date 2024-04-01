Bari, four gunshots. This is how Lello Capriati, the boss's son, died

While the political controversy surrounding the case continues Emiliano-Decaro and the “recommendation” of the governor of Puglia the Bari boss belonging to the Capriati family receives the news that the son of the clan leader, recently released from prison, after 17 years of imprisonmentwas killed in a mafia ambush. The crime of Raffaello known as “Lello” took place yesterday evening, between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, in the Torre a Mare district, once a small fishing village south of the town center of the capital and for some time area controlled by the Parisi clan, historical allies of the Capriati. The victim was hit by at least four gunshots while he was on Via Bari, a long road that leads both to the city center and to the nearby municipality of Noicattarowas urgently transported — e immediately in very serious conditions — at the Bari Polyclinic and died there shortly after.

It is not clear – reports Il Corriere della Sera – how many attackers there were and whether the victim was alone or with other people. The Bari Flying Squad is investigating the case under the coordination of the DDA, the investigators they do not exclude any hypothesis. We therefore return to talking about the Capriati a few days after the last time, but neither the mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaronor the Apulian governor Michele Emiliano. Nor do the various political issues of recent weeks, which have led to requests for hearings, the dissolution of the municipal administration and various versions of the story on the meeting between Emiliano, Decaro and Antonio Capriati's sister. This time it's about a mafia ambush in full order.