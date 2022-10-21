We will start by saying that ultimately, Bardo It is a film that you have to go to see the cinema, if you like Mexican cinema and you are a follower of Alejandro González Iñárritu, his new film will not disappoint you.

BARDO, or False Chronicle of a Few Truths, is a film that from the first moment shows you the depths of Iñárritu’s mind. This film captures a series of memories and dreams mixed together.

At the beginning of the film it takes a bit of work to digest it, especially if you have not read about it or if you are not a faithful follower of the director, that is why we are going to tell you everything about it here.

Filming by Bardo, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Silveriomade by Daniel Gimenez Cachois a journalist so self-absorbed that he seems not to end up connecting with anything, but at the same time his entire journey is an interconnection between his dreams, memories and the harsh reality that exists in Mexico.

Family man, husband, son, brother and even “privileged migrant“, are some of the roles that Silverio has in the film. His character is so vast that yes or yes it will make you connect with him at some point in the film.

In order to understand this film it is necessary to say that it has a very crude humortypical of Mexicans, with him shows the transformation of pain into comedy of some of Iñárritu’s personal experiences.

The Oscar-winning director has already let us see that his films do not always have to be completely real, with Bardo he does it again, but in a much more drastic way than with Birdman. Now Silverio’s mind has a fascinating feature, he can speak out loud.

Inarritu I could not leave aside its critical essence, so during the film you will be able to see a trial of the way in which the history of Mexico has been written, as well as current events that seem to be visible to everyone without it happening too much, as is the case of disappearances, feminism, militarization and even popular consultations.

The film was labeled as pretentious in some other parts of the world, which is strange, since it seems that the criticism was taken from the same script of the film. In short, this film is made from the perspective of a Mexican who loves his country and who at the same time is aware of the rot, corruption, drug trafficking, hunger and poverty that plagues Mexico, but who decides to capture it through comedy.

Bardo also features the leading role of Argentine actress Griselda Siciliani, as well as excellent performances by Ximena Lamadrid, Iker Sánchez Solano, Andrés Almeida and Francisco Rubio.

False Chronicle of a Few Truths, will open the Morelia International Film Festival on October 22, so the director’s visit is expected during the ceremony that will take place at the Matamoros Theater.