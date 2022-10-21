The Russian military zones of the special operation to protect the Donbass use the crews of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) of the Central Military District (TsVO). The footage of their work was shown by Izvestia correspondent Alexander Morozov on Friday, October 21.

The video shows the moment the military personnel are on duty, when the coordinates of the target are received at the command post of the division. Further, the calculation of the Iskander-M OTRK is put on alert and delivers an accurate strike with a ballistic missile on the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian armed formations. Thus the target is eliminated.

The command of the Central Military District notes the effectiveness of the Iskander-M crews, which deliver high-precision missile strikes against enemy targets.

Earlier, on October 17, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the special operation, the Russian military continues to strike with precision-guided missiles at the military infrastructure of Ukrainian militants. It is noted that the Iskander OTRK is on round-the-clock combat duty.

The Iskander strikes with both ballistic and cruise missiles. The first one gains a height of tens of kilometers and falls on the target with great speed. A cruise missile, on the other hand, can fly, almost pressing against the ground, along any trajectory that is set, and exit from a side unexpected for the enemy.

As the military department clarifies, the Iskander ultra-precise complex has no analogues in the world in terms of its equipment and variability of use. It is capable of hitting even targets moving at a speed of 60 km/h. Any means of air defense (air defense) are powerless against the complex.

Earlier, on October 14, Izvestia war correspondent Kirill Olkov said that the calculation of the Russian Iskander OTRK destroyed the HIMARS MLRS, as well as ammunition and enemy manpower.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

