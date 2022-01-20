SummaryBarcelona have been eliminated from the Copa del Rey. In the Basque Country, the team of Frenkie de Jong, who came in after sixty minutes, lost 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao. Real Madrid did qualify for the quarter-finals, although it was with their heels over the ditch.



Michael Kerkhof



Jan 21. 2022











The duel between the two most successful clubs in the Spanish Cup – Barcelona won the Copa del Rey 31 times and Athletic Bilbao 23 times – started without Dutch input. Frenkie de Jong was on the bench, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay were missing from the match selection. Many reserve players in particular were given the opportunity to show themselves in San Mamés at Barcelona. Already in the second minute Iker Muniain made a beautiful opening goal by placing the ball in the far corner out of reach of Marc-André ter Stegen. Ferran Torres made it 1-1 in the twentieth minute by also shooting the ball from a distance. Then it took a long time before goals were scored again, because it wasn’t until the 86th minute that Inigo Martinez hit the goal with a bit of luck. Alex Berenguer headed on goal from Muniain’s free kick, hit Ter Stegen and Martinez fumbled the ball in with more luck than wisdom. The win seemed to be in, but then Pedri made it 2-2 in the third minute of stoppage time. See also Latest Real Madrid transfer news and rumors: Badiashile, Kessié, Haaland and more

In extra time, with De Jong on the field, who came on in the 61st minute, Muniain once again gave the home team the lead. Nico Williams shot into Jordi Alba’s arm and referee José Luis Munuera Montero pointed to the dot after examining the video footage. Muniain took advantage of the opportunity and again organized a small folk festival. Twenty minutes later, the party was in full swing when the referee blew his whistle for the last time and Athletic Bilbao secured a place in the quarter-finals at the expense of Barcelona.

Iker Muniain was the big man. © REUTERS



Real Madrid fight back

Real Madrid have reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by cleaning up a deficit with one man less in extra time. Due to a red card from Marcelo, the eighth final seemed to be the end station for the Madrid team, but it turned out okay in the end: 1-2. See also FC Barcelona takes the number off Demir and lowers the youth

After just ten minutes, Elche had a big chance to hurt Real Madrid, but from close range Guido Carrillo failed to work the ball in front of an empty goal. It turned out to be a harbinger: both teams failed to score in regular time. Extra time had to be taken to determine a winner. In that extension, it was the substitutes of Elche who were decisive. First, the broken Tete Morente was lightly tapped by Marcelo, resulting in a red card for the defender and a free kick in a dangerous spot for Elche. Gonzalo Verdú, who had also just come in, knew what to do and shot the ball past Andriy Lunin in two instances, who replaced Thibaut Courtois under the bar.

Nice comeback

The curtain seemed to fall for Real Madrid, but then it was again two substitutes who made the difference. Isco changed Daniel Ceballos’ shot and scored the equalizer, after which Eden Hazard even made it 1-2. The Belgian passed the keeper around and shot the ball into the empty goal in a controlled manner. Elche seemed to equalize in the final minute. But when captain Fidel’s shot hit the target, his teammate Verdú was in the way in the eyes of the arbiter and in an offside position. See also In a strong and exciting match, Algeria defeats Morocco and sets a date with Qatar in the semi-finals

Seven of the eight places in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey have now been filled. Only Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona will be in action at 9.30 pm.

Eden Hazard cheers after the 1-2. © AFP

