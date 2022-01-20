Sinaloa.- Landowners from the community of San Juan de Jacobo in the municipality of Concordia, Sinaloa, requested the payment of the expropriations they made for the construction of the Picachos dam, denounced the deputy of Morena, Juan Carlos Patron.

The legislator took the rostrum this Thursday to expose the problems suffered by the community of San Juan de Jacobo, one of the oldest communities in the municipality of Concordia, which has a wide margin of population occupation and where there are still traces of indigenous origins belonging to the Nahuatl culture, whose lands were expropriated when the project was launched, but who have not been compensated in accordance with the provisions of article 27 of the Federal Political Constitution and the corresponding Expropriation Law.

He recalled that it was in 2006 when this project of great importance for the southern part of our entity was launched, whose purpose is to trigger development in hydraulic, agricultural, fishing, economic, tourist and social issues.

“To achieve this broad task, it has been necessary to expropriate land from surrounding communities, such as the case of the town of San Juan de Jacobo, who demand legitimate compensation from the government, in accordance with article 27 of our Federal Political Constitution. and the corresponding Expropriation Law”, explained the legislator.

“This disagreement is so because to date no payment has been made to said population for the hectares that were expropriated and used for the construction of the dam, thus violating this human right to fair compensation enshrined in our Fundamental Law. However, it is worth mentioning that part of the infrastructure of the picachos dam is built on land belonging to said community,” added the brunette.

Juan Carlos Patron also highlighted the lack of drinking water within the town, and considered that the need to supply the vital liquid is a requirement that cannot be postponed even one more day.

“This human settlement is located just 5 kilometers from the regulating vessel of the dam and it is not possible that there is not a single drop of water for the subsistence of basic needs. The construction of a pipe line coming from the irrigation district that contributes this and other benefits to the community of San Juan de Jacobo is imperative. This is so, because on more than one occasion the authorities of the three levels of government have recognized that all the communities of the municipality of Concordia have the right to water from the picachos dam”, he added.

On the other hand, he considered that so that the social marginalization of San Juan de Jacobo can be overcome, with the aim of achieving a better interconnection that allows attending to the emergencies associated with the supply of food, health services and education, it is necessary to build of a nine kilometer road that interconnects the town with the municipal seat.

“In my capacity as a member of the Commissions for Hydraulic Resources and Indigenous Affairs, but above all in my capacity as a Sinaloa deputy and representative of the citizens of Mazatlán and Concordia, I will make the corresponding arrangements before the government authorities of the three levels of government to reach agreements and commitments to solve this situation that today urges the inhabitants of this original town, and of other communities such as Los Cerritos, Agua Caliente de Jacobo, Santa Catarina, Los Naranjos, Mesillas, Malpica, La Embocada and all those towns located along the Tepuxta-Concordia highway,” he added.

“The commitment is clear, compañeras and compañeros, if we want to ensure that social justice materializes throughout our entity, it is necessary to improve the living conditions of the entire population, where the benefits of a collective order are incorporated into reality. and thus meet the demands that our clients request. For the good of all, first the poor”, concluded the brunette.