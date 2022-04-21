Barcelona recovered the taste of victory after two defeats in a row in Europe and LaLiga and returned to second place with a win for the minimum that it cost him to maintain in a second half in which he suffered the arrivals of a Real Sociedad without a goal. In addition, it continues to delay the title that Real Madrid caresses.

The Barça team seems to have put an end to the slow digestion of their elimination from the Europa League, they looked comfortable on the pitch at the Reale Arena and although they had to suffer the initial attacks from the Gipuzkoans, they immediately found a soothing goal for their interests.

Barca victory

Dembélé had warned with a shot at the post that the few culés fans who approached San Sebastián celebrated almost like a goal, but in the next action Barcelona would not forgive and a measured center by Ferrán signed it Aubameyang with a header from the heights anticipating to the Zubeldia brand.

The goal gripped Imanol Alguacil’s team and gave wings to the Blaugrana who insisted and fluently reached the area around Remiro’s goal, being closer to 0-2 than the local draw since Real saw short-circuit his ideas with a scenario that he seemed not to have foreseen.

Xabi Hernández’s eleven took advantage of Real’s weakness to try to widen the wound, testing it with shots from Ferrán, De Jong and Aubameyang again, although this time without success. The Gipuzkoans had their only chance in the first half on the brink of half-time in an assist from Sorloth that left Alex Isak alone against Ter Stegen, however the Swede was denied in front of the goal and sent his shot very wide due to the desperation of the stands of Anoetta. His partner Sorloth is not much better.

The Norwegian had in his boots the clearest of the game on the way back from the locker room and incomprehensibly forgave another shot without opposition that even more lamented a crowd that was already on edge.

Barça backed down and saw their victory in danger but this season the people from San Sebastian need endless opportunities to score and as the Barcelona team was not so generous, the local scoreline did not move, not even with the Norwegian’s first, with Ter Stegen out of place, not even in the second after a great pass from Januzaj that the lanky Real striker was unable to raise to a goal.

The second half was a txuri urdin monologue, who recovered the good football that he had forgotten for many minutes to surround the Barcelona area, again to no avail due to the exasperating lack of aim that a team would heartily appreciate

Barcelona that with this result strengthens its position in the table.

Synthesis

0.- Royal Society: I recall; Zaldua (Gorosabel, min. 80), Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Zubimendi (Guevara, min. 90), Merino, Rafinha (Guridi, min. 80), Januzaj (Martín, min. 86); Isak (Portu, min. 86) and Sorloth.

1.- Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves (Dest, min. 64), Araujo (Éric, min. 55), Piqué (Lenglet, min. 81), Alba; Busquet, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Dembélé, Aubameyang (Luuk de Jong, min. 81) and Ferrán Torres. Referee: Del Cerro Grande (Madrid Committee). He admonished Le Normand, Araujo and Gavi.

Goals: 0-1, min. 10: Aubameyang.

EFE